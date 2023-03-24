WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Danny Spinks of Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo joins NBC 10’s Abby Price and Nick Sommer for this week’s Zoo to you. Watch the clip above to see what animal is featured this week.
by: Latrisha Parker
Posted:
Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Danny Spinks of Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo joins NBC 10’s Abby Price and Nick Sommer for this week’s Zoo to you. Watch the clip above to see what animal is featured this week.