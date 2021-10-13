Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Morning Show
Crime
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Mississippi News
Coronavirus
Operation Vaccination
National News
Politics
Business
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Did you see
Your Local Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Vice President Harris sells DC condo for $1.9M
Capt. Kirk’s William Shatner on cusp of blasting into space
‘Murdaugh handed me a loaded gun,’ says man accused in alleged suicide-for-hire plot
Video
NBC 10 News Today: What’s happening in Ruston?
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, October 13th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, October 13th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, October 12th
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, October 12th
Evening Forecast – Monday, October 11th
Video
Morning Forecast – Monday, October 11th
Video
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Former ULM football player, longtime high school referee Craig Pederson passes
Video
Top Stories
Nets won’t play Kyrie Irving until he meets vaccine requirement
Grambling’s Broderick Fobbs following loss to Alcorn, “Everything that could possibly happen, happened”
Video
Jon Gruden out as Raiders head coach
Grambling State falls to Alcorn State 24-20 on the road for a conference play
Video
Community
Louisiana Living
BestReviews
In the Garden
EAT LOCAL!
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Sponsored Content: GET GORDON LEGAL
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
NBC 10 News Today: Grambling State University Homecoming Week
Video
Top Stories
Four Winnfield High School students make history with FFA program
Video
Governor John Bel Edwards Visits Monroe
Video
Community comes together to send a local child off to St. Judes
Video
Hannah Pregnancy Resource Center dedicates new “Arkansas Safe Haven Baby Box drop off”
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health Minute
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: Ameriprise Financial
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Hogan Insurance
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Sponsored Content: Level Tech
Sponsored Content: Tubbs By Grubbs
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
School Mask
Mask or no Mask
Search
Search
Search
NBC 10 News Today: What’s happening in Ruston?
Morning Show
by:
Brandon Ringo
Posted:
Oct 13, 2021 / 06:37 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 13, 2021 / 06:37 AM CDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
Three brothers murdered within a week, Crimestoppers increases reward
Video
Lafayette family remembers husband and father killed at carwash, “Y’all took a good daddy from two little boys”
Video
Man arrested for battery at a West Monroe restaurant
Former ULM football player, longtime high school referee Craig Pederson passes
Video
Monroe woman arrested after attacking a driver’s vehicle at a red light
Don't Miss
Capt. Kirk’s William Shatner on cusp of blasting into space
Man accused in suicide-for-hire plot of Alex Murdaugh shares his side
Video
NBC 10 News Today: What’s happening in Ruston?
Video
NBC 10 News Today: Grambling State University Homecoming Week
Video
‘His words are garbage’: Gabby Petito’s mother responds to Laundrie lawyer statement
Video
NBC 10 News Today: Introducing FOX 14’s new 6:30 PM show
Video
Man survives 60-foot fall into hull of cargo ship near New Orleans wharf
Trending Stories
Three brothers murdered within a week, Crimestoppers increases reward
Video
Lafayette family remembers husband and father killed at carwash, “Y’all took a good daddy from two little boys”
Video
Man arrested for battery at a West Monroe restaurant
Former ULM football player, longtime high school referee Craig Pederson passes
Video
Monroe woman arrested after attacking a driver’s vehicle at a red light