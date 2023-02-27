All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a 25-year-old White male, Michael Cole Fredericks. Fredericks stands at five feet and six inches tall, and weighing 190 pounds. He is frequently around the Farmerville and Choudrant areas.

Fredericks has an outstanding warrant for Domestic Abuse Battery and Violation of a Protective Order. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this subject, please call (318) 368-3124.