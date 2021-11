WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Sunday, November 7, 2021, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle traveling at high speed heading east on Coleman Avenue. After the driver of the vehicle committed multiple traffic violations, officers initiated a traffic stop and made contact with 22-year-old Cameron Slade Corbin.

According to Corbin, he was in a rush to pick up a friend from a local night club. Officers had Corbin exit his vehicle because of the marijuana odor coming from his car.