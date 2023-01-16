WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, a University of Georgia football player and a recruiter were killed in a car crash on Sunday. Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiter Chandler Lecory both die from accident injuries.
by: Latrisha Parker
