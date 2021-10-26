NBC 10 News Today: The Louisiana State Fair is back

BOISE, Idaho (NEXSTAR) — Police in Boise, Idaho, say two people have died and at least four people, including a police officer, have been injured in a shooting at a shopping mall. They say a person is in custody.

At a news conference, authorities said officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The majority of the mall had been cleared, but police were still looking for any additional victims at the Boise Towne Square shopping mall, which is located in Idaho's largest city and is the city's largest mall.