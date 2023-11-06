All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In October 2023, the Vidalia Police Department launched an investigation into potential fraud. Once the investigation began, authorities learned that the victims would receive unsolicited phone calls offering to upgrade their existing cable/satellite TV reception as well as lowering their monthly bill by a company called Planned Upgrade LLC.

According to authorities, the victims would mail a check to a PO Box in Vidalia, La. in exchange for the remote upgrade service. Upon receiving the check, the check would be deposited locally then a large portion would be wire transferred to a subject in a foreign country. One victim was found to have her original check counterfeited approximately 200 times with the total loss and damages totaling nearly $14,000.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, a search warrant was obtained and executed for a residence located in Vidalia. Evidence obtained as a result of the search warrant, along with the interview of the suspect involved, detectives determined there was enough to place the suspect under arrest. The suspect was Fakhrun Nisa and she was charged with the following offenses:

Criminal Conspiracy

Felony Theft

Identity Theft

Access Device Fraud

Illegal Transmission

Issuing Worthless Checks

Bank Fraud

Forgery

Monetary Instrument Abuse

Computer Fraud

According to detectives, they learned as a result of the investigation that the targeted victims are the elderly and retired. The investigation remains ongoing.

If anyone has any information or believes they have been victimized by this scam, please call the Vidalia Police Department at 318-336-5254.