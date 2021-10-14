NBC 10 News Today: Stars on the Bayou Talent Show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Trumann, Arkansas Police responded to a call about a man laying in the road near Highway 463 and Main Street early Thursday morning.

Trumann Police said when they responded, they found three people: two men and one woman. All three of them had been shot.

After investigating, Trumann Police said they were able to determine that the shots came from a "disturbance" at an apartment on Cross Street.

According to police, two people are in critical condition, and the third is in stable condition.

Trumann Police said that no other victims or suspects were involved and that they are investigating the incident. Cross Street has been shut down as a result, pending an investigation.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.