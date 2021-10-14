NBC 10 News Today: Stars on the Bayou Talent Show

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Morning Show
Crime
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Mississippi News
Coronavirus
Operation Vaccination
National News
Politics
Business
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Did you see
Your Local Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Loved ones wait for answers six months after Seacor capsized
Video
Police open investigation into disappearance of Lafayette teen from transitional home
Video
President Biden to address vaccine mandates, state of COVID-19 pandemic
Triple shooting in Trumann, Arkansas
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 14th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, October 14th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, October 13th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, October 13th
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, October 12th
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, October 12th
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
LSU cornerback Ricks to have season-ending surgery
Top Stories
Catching up with locals Josh Mote and Ced Woods at Louisiana Tech
Video
Former ULM football player, longtime high school referee Craig Pederson passes
Video
Nets won’t play Kyrie Irving until he meets vaccine requirement
Grambling’s Broderick Fobbs following loss to Alcorn, “Everything that could possibly happen, happened”
Video
Community
Louisiana Living
BestReviews
In the Garden
EAT LOCAL!
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Sponsored Content: GET GORDON LEGAL
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
Mitch in the Morning: RCT Presents “Clue”
Video
Top Stories
Grambling State University to increase security measures during Homecoming Week
Former State Trooper pleads not guilty in excessive force case
Video
Louisiana Living: Experience Ruston
Video
Louisiana Living: Better Business Bureau
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health Minute
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: Ameriprise Financial
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Hogan Insurance
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Sponsored Content: Level Tech
Sponsored Content: Tubbs By Grubbs
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
School Mask
Mask or no Mask
Search
Search
Search
NBC 10 News Today: Stars on the Bayou Talent Show
Morning Show
by:
Brandon Ringo
Posted:
Oct 14, 2021 / 07:49 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 14, 2021 / 07:50 AM CDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
A Monroe caregiver jailed after stealing $87,000 from client’s home
Parents say cell phone messages revealed alleged inappropriate relationship with Northside high coach
Video
ULM’s New COVID vaccine policy ruffling Warhawk feathers
Man and dog who saved his life by biting off toe die months apart
Video
Police open investigation into disappearance of Lafayette teen from transitional home
Video
Don't Miss
Police open investigation into disappearance of Lafayette teen from transitional home
Video
Biden to talk vaccine mandates, state of pandemic
Triple shooting in Trumann, Arkansas
Bow-and-arrow attack appears terror act: officials
Mitch in the Morning: RCT Presents “Clue”
Video
NBC 10 News Today: Stars on the Bayou Talent Show
Video
NBC 10 News Today: Medical innovations happening in the community
Video
Trending Stories
A Monroe caregiver jailed after stealing $87,000 from client’s home
Parents say cell phone messages revealed alleged inappropriate relationship with Northside high coach
Video
ULM’s New COVID vaccine policy ruffling Warhawk feathers
Man and dog who saved his life by biting off toe die months apart
Video
Police open investigation into disappearance of Lafayette teen from transitional home
Video