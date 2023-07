WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Sidney Lain and Abby Price announced a new segment for the Clear the Shelters campaign. The segment will be titled “Shelter Sweethearts” and it will showcase some furry friends who are up for adoption at shelters in the Ark-La-Miss.

For this week’s edition of the segment, viewers got a chance to know Charlie aka “Char Char.” For more about Charlie, be sure to watch the conversation above.