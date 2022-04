WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Hunter Elyse and Mya Hudgins visited New York City and gave a behind the scenes look at The Today Show.

A behind the scenes look at The Today Show set in New York City.

A behind the scenes look at The Today Show set in New York City.

Check out their coverage by watching the videos posted below.