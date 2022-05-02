WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Hunter Elyse and Mya Hudgins discuss a movie being filmed in Arkansas and how the film can help the Natural State’s economy. For more information, be sure to watch the video above.
Posted:
Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Hunter Elyse and Mya Hudgins discuss a movie being filmed in Arkansas and how the film can help the Natural State’s economy. For more information, be sure to watch the video above.