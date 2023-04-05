WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, The White House is withdrawing its invitation to LSU and Iowa to the NCAA Championship. For more on this story, watch the video above.
Don't Miss
Breville toaster ovens with a convection function can cook food up to 30% faster than those without.
April 12 2023 03:30 pm
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>