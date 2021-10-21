NBC 10 News Today: Louisiana’s First Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade float

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two men were arrested in Marianna on Monday in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Fayetteville last month.

Christopher Johnson Jr., 19, of Marianna, was arrested for murder in the second degree and tampering with evidence, and Paul Whitaker, 18, of Marianna, for hindering apprehension or prosecution and accomplice to tampering with physical evidence, according to the Fayetteville Police Department on Thursday.