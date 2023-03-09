WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education unanimously adopted a new statewide K-12 education funding formula for the 2023-24 school year. According to officials, the new Minimum Foundation Program (MFP) formula aligns with the recommendations of the Louisiana Department of Education, addressing the key areas of educator and support staff pay, workforce development, and operational costs.

