WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Hunter Elyse and Mya Hudgins talk to Crystal Gaines about Fafsa Knight at the Louisiana Delta Community College. The event will take place on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at multiple campus locations such as the Monroe, Lake Providence, West Monroe, Bastrop, and Winnsboro campuses.