WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, American country singer Lainey Wilson joins NBC 10’s Hunter Elyse and Mya Hudgins to discuss her upcoming show in Monroe, La. on May 13, 2022, at Mustang Sally. Tickets will be $25 ahead of the concert and $30 the day of the concert. For more information, be sure to watch the interview above.