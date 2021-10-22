Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Morning Show
Crime
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Mississippi News
Coronavirus
Operation Vaccination
National News
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Did you see
Your Local Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Mitch in the Morning: Local events happening this weekend
Video
NBC 10 News Today: Interview with We Are Messengers
Video
NBC 10 News Today: Mya & Lexi are joined by a special guest
Video
Farmerville teen arrested after calling in robbery threat to local bank
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, October 22nd
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, October 22nd
Top Stories
Evening Forecast – Thursday, October 21st
Video
Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 21st
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, October 21st
Evening Forecast – Wednesday, October 20th
Video
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band to perform at halftime of Las Vegas Raiders game
Top Stories
Man hitting baseballs into Grand Canyon identified
‘I feel a paw on my lap’: St. Louis Cardinals prospect bitten by bear while bow hunting
Video
Arch Manning to attend his Uncle Eli’s jersey retirement ceremony in Oxford for LSU-Ole Miss rivalry game
Players and coaches may have moved on from ULM’s upset of Liberty, fans are still celebrating
Video
Community
Louisiana Living
BestReviews
In the Garden
EAT LOCAL!
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Sponsored Content: GET GORDON LEGAL
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
Mitch in the Morning: Local events happening this weekend
Video
Top Stories
Louisiana Tech University’s innovation enterprise is receiving 1.5 million dollars as a part of the “Build to Scale” venture challenge
Video
Louisiana Living: Fyzical Therapy Thursdays
Video
Louisiana Living: PAWS of NELA Pet of the Week
Video
Grambling to host a Gun Violence Awareness walk on October 22nd
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health Minute
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: Ameriprise Financial
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Hogan Insurance
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Sponsored Content: Level Tech
Sponsored Content: Tubbs By Grubbs
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
School Mask
Mask or no Mask
Search
Search
Search
NBC 10 News Today: Interview with We Are Messengers
Morning Show
by:
Brandon Ringo
Posted:
Oct 22, 2021 / 08:10 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 22, 2021 / 08:10 AM CDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
Hooters of Louisiana releases statement on employee uniforms
A West Monroe man dies in a Ouachita Parish fatal crash
Video
NBC 10 News Today: Mya & Lexi are joined by a special guest
Video
Monroe Police investigating early morning theft and shooting
Four men arrested for weapon and drug charges on Grambling campus
Video
Don't Miss
NBC 10 News Today: Interview with We Are Messengers
Video
Farmerville teen arrested after calling in robbery threat to local bank
Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band to perform at halftime of Las Vegas Raiders game
Man who lived in house where alleged murder and rape occurred says he had no idea it was happening
Video
Abortion among seven amendments in Louisiana’s November Election.
Video
Sheriff: Alec Baldwin discharged prop gun on movie set that killed 1, injured another
Video
California family found dead on hiking trail killed by extreme heat, sheriff says
Video
Trending Stories
Hooters of Louisiana releases statement on employee uniforms
A West Monroe man dies in a Ouachita Parish fatal crash
Video
NBC 10 News Today: Mya & Lexi are joined by a special guest
Video
Monroe Police investigating early morning theft and shooting
Four men arrested for weapon and drug charges on Grambling campus
Video