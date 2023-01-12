WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, the Girl Scout Cookies season has officially begun, according to the West Monroe- West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce. For more information on Girl Scout Cookies, watch the video above.
by: Latrisha Parker
Posted:
Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, the Girl Scout Cookies season has officially begun, according to the West Monroe- West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce. For more information on Girl Scout Cookies, watch the video above.