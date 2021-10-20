NBC 10 News Today: Franklin Fright Night in Winnsboro

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Morning Show
Crime
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Mississippi News
Coronavirus
Operation Vaccination
National News
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Did you see
Your Local Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Harry Potter’s Hogwarts Castle pops up in south Austin just in time for Halloween
Video
Bond and ‘Willy Wonka’ songwriter Leslie Bricusse dies at 90
White House releases plans to vaccinate 28M kids
Mitch in the Morning: Wellness Fair at the Monroe Civic Center
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, October 20th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, October 20th
Top Stories
Evening Forecast – Tuesday, October 19th
Video
30,000 blue roofs installed after Hurricane Ida
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, October 19th
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, October 19th
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Players and coaches may have moved on from ULM’s upset of Liberty, fans are still celebrating
Video
Top Stories
El Dorado, winners of three straight, hope to give Sylvan Hills first 6A Conference loss
Video
Ruston volleyball continues winning ways in road date versus Airline
Video
American Athletic Conference expected to take six Conference USA members. Should Louisiana Tech join?
Video
Video: Willie Green talks current state of the Pelicans ahead of season opener
Video
Community
Louisiana Living
BestReviews
In the Garden
EAT LOCAL!
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Sponsored Content: GET GORDON LEGAL
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
Mitch in the Morning: Wellness Fair at the Monroe Civic Center
Video
Top Stories
Active-duty Army suicides jump 46 percent this year compared to last year
Video
Curry Farms Pumpkin Patch sprouting fall themed family fun
Video
El Dorado’s ‘MAD on Ice’ returns on Nov. 20th for its 3rd season
Video
The city of Winnsboro is receiving 1.25 million dollars to improve their water system
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health Minute
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: Ameriprise Financial
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Hogan Insurance
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Sponsored Content: Level Tech
Sponsored Content: Tubbs By Grubbs
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
School Mask
Mask or no Mask
Search
Search
Search
NBC 10 News Today: Franklin Fright Night in Winnsboro
Morning Show
by:
Brandon Ringo
Posted:
Oct 20, 2021 / 07:34 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 20, 2021 / 07:35 AM CDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
A birthday celebration results in two local women arrested for multiple drug offenses
State police investigating Arkansas man’s death as homicide after body found on roadside
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office make an arrest for several burglaries that occurred in the past few weeks
Update: Former Louisiana State Trooper indicted on Civil Rights charge for assault of a Monroe Man
Video
A Morehouse Parish crash claims the life of a Kilbourne woman
Don't Miss
White House releases plans to vaccinate 28M kids
Mitch in the Morning: Wellness Fair at the Monroe Civic Center
Video
NBC 10 News Today: Twin Cities Scavenger Hunt
Video
NBC 10 News Today: Mayor’s Minute with Staci Mitchell
Video
NBC 10 News Today: Franklin Fright Night in Winnsboro
Video
Update: Renwick Street shooting suspect arrested
Video
Husband confesses to killing missing New Hampshire woman, police say
Trending Stories
A birthday celebration results in two local women arrested for multiple drug offenses
State police investigating Arkansas man’s death as homicide after body found on roadside
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office make an arrest for several burglaries that occurred in the past few weeks
Update: Former Louisiana State Trooper indicted on Civil Rights charge for assault of a Monroe Man
Video
A Morehouse Parish crash claims the life of a Kilbourne woman