WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, this is the first 44th Annual Enoch’s Celebration and there will be a raffle to support the ST. Vincent De Paul Phramacy. For more information on this event, watch the video above.
by: Latrisha Parker
Posted:
Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, this is the first 44th Annual Enoch’s Celebration and there will be a raffle to support the ST. Vincent De Paul Phramacy. For more information on this event, watch the video above.