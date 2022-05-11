WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Hunter Elyse and Mya Hudgins talked to Cynthia Rodriguez of the Children’s Coalition for NELA about the Dragon Boat Festival. The festival will take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Posted:
Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Hunter Elyse and Mya Hudgins talked to Cynthia Rodriguez of the Children’s Coalition for NELA about the Dragon Boat Festival. The festival will take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022.