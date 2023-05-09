WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, a crisis over the Debt Ceiling causing fears of an economic catastrophe drives top leaders from both parties to the White House today. For more information, watch the video above.
by: Latrisha Parker
Posted:
Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, a crisis over the Debt Ceiling causing fears of an economic catastrophe drives top leaders from both parties to the White House today. For more information, watch the video above.