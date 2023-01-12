WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, over 41,000 species are currently threatened with extinction, according to the internet union for nature conservation. For more information on conserving wildlife animals, watch the video above.
by: Latrisha Parker
Posted:
Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, over 41,000 species are currently threatened with extinction, according to the internet union for nature conservation. For more information on conserving wildlife animals, watch the video above.