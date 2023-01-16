WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, According to sources, President Biden views the discovery of classified material that was packed from his former office and current home when his term as Vice President came to an end.
by: Latrisha Parker
Posted:
Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, According to sources, President Biden views the discovery of classified material that was packed from his former office and current home when his term as Vice President came to an end.