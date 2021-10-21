NBC 10 News Today: Bayou Stock 2021 is this weekend

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Wednesday October 21 shortly after 3 p.m., troopers with the Louisiana State Police pulled over a silver Chevrolet Malibu for following an 18-wheeler too closely on I-20 East by Milepost 122.

During the traffic stop, officers encountered 20-year-old Jalyn Thompson and 19-year-old Derek Tipps, both from Tennessee.