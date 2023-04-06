WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, after both Mayors made the proclamation Wednesday. April is now known as child abuse prevention month in the twin cities. For more information on this story, watch the video above.
by: Latrisha Parker
