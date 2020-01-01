Mayor’s Minute: New Year’s conversation with Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo

MONROE, La (1/1/20) — Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo stops by to tell us about an upcoming event in Monroe.

January 15th, Monroe is having the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. It will be the 44th annual celebration.

Join the Mayor and other local officials at the Monroe Civic Center at the Monroe Jack Howard Theatre.

The event will pay homage to the 41st birthday to Martin Luther King Jr.

The event will feature a speech, inspirational singing, and recognition of local achievers, leaders, and heroes who have honored Dr. King in our local community.