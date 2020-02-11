Louisiana Delta Community College will hold event celebrating Black History Month

WEST MONROE, La. (2/11/2020) — Louisiana Delta Community College in Monroe is holding a special event to celebrate Black History Month. It’s called the “Black History Program” and it’s happening Wednesday, February 19th at 11 a.m. at the Advanced Technology Community Auditorium.

John Warner Smith, the first African American male Louisiana poet laureate, will be the guest speaker for the event. He published several collections of poetry including Muhammad’s Mountain, Spirits of the Gods, Soul be a witness and Mandala of the Hands.

The theme for the event is African Americans and the vote, as this year is a major election year in the U.S.

The event is free to the public.