Jungle Bells 2019: Free Christmas celebration at the zoo

WEST MONROE, La. (12/16/19) — Saturday, December 21, from 10 am -2 pm, Jeff Guerriero will be hosting the 3rd annual Jungle Bells Christmas Extravaganza. The entire event is free, Guerriero says it’s all in effort to get back to the true spirit of the holidays, which is giving back!

Despite the inclement weather, Guerriero, says last year’s Jungle Bells, had over 3,600 people to show up. The event has grown every year, and organizers are hoping for the same this year.

“Nothing makes you feel better than to see a child who can’t afford to buy a present get a bike or a toy.” Jeff Guerriero, Event Organizer

New to Jungle Bells this year, Santa will be coming in on a train, there will be a snow machine, pony rides, and even a pirate ship amusement ride.

Participants will also be able to create letters and stockings at Santa’s station. So all those organizers ask is that you show up!