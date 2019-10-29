International Christian prayer celebration comes to Monroe

(10/29/19) WEST MONROE, La. — All across the world, silver roses are being passed from church to church to symbolize a cherished story of the Blessed Mother. This Halloween, Jesus the Good Sheppard Church in Monroe will be holding a prayer service at noon, coming together as one to observe this special tradition.

In addition to this prayer service, the Knights of Columbus chapter of Monroe is looking for more members to serve the community. This is a Christian organization based on giving back to the community and living life in a positive way.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Silver Rose prayer service or the Knights of Columbus, you can contact Jesus the Good Sheppard Catholic Church at https://jgschurch.org/ or 318-325-7549