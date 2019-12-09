Holiday Host Week 1: Carissa Peoples with ‘Daddy Mac’

WEST MONROE, La. (12/6/19) — Every week on Fox 14 Your Morning News, we select a holiday host to come in and cook one of your favorite holiday meals on the morning show.

This week, Carissa Peoples of Franklin Parish came in and cooked three versions of her “Daddy Mac & Cheese.” With simple ingredients Peoples says these recipes are sure to spice up those leftovers or just make a quick delicious meal!

“This is just basic mac & cheese. That you can dress up anyway really.” Carissa Peoples, Holiday Host from Franklin Parish

Mac & Cheese With Gouda and Bacon

Mac & Cheese With Hot Sauce and Pepper Jack Cheese

Mac & Cheese with Sous-Vide Sirloin, Fried Onion, and Steak Butter

Peoples says each recipe starts with two cups of milk and then a quarter cup of flour. Then you heat the mixture on medium heat while constantly stirring it until thick.

Next, you add your cheese on the same heat and stir until it gets melty. Finally, you add your cooked macaroni noodles.

For the sous-vide steak, you vacuum seal the meat and drop it in water for two and a half hours then you pan sear it, before adding it atop the mac & cheese with the steak butter.

With the other two versions, you mix in the added ingredients and top it with the respective cheeses, and then voila, Daddy Mac!

Peoples does have her own food blog with her husband, you can find more recipes here.