WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 Your Morning News, Danny Spinks of Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo joins Hunter Elyse and Nick Sommer for this week’s Zoo to you. Watch the clip above to see what animal is featured this week.
by: Latrisha Parker
Posted:
Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 Your Morning News, Danny Spinks of Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo joins Hunter Elyse and Nick Sommer for this week’s Zoo to you. Watch the clip above to see what animal is featured this week.