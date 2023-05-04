WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 Your Morning News, Border Patrol Agents are preparing for the surge of immigration to the United States to worsen with Title 42 set to expire next week. For more information, watch the video above.
by: Latrisha Parker
