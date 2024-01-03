WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 Your Morning News, the names of more than 170 people with ties to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are expected to be revealed in court documents. For more information, watch the video above.
by: Trish Parker
Posted:
Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 Your Morning News, the names of more than 170 people with ties to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are expected to be revealed in court documents. For more information, watch the video above.