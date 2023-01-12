WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 Your Morning News, last Friday the Criminal Investigation Division inquired about 15 Army Special Operation Soldiers, including Green Berets as part of an inquiry related to alleged drug trafficking.
by: Latrisha Parker
Posted:
Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 Your Morning News, last Friday the Criminal Investigation Division inquired about 15 Army Special Operation Soldiers, including Green Berets as part of an inquiry related to alleged drug trafficking.