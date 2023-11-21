WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 Your Morning News, the union that represents American Airlines Flight attendants says it is asking the national mediation board for permission to go on strike. For more information, watch the video above.
by: Trish Parker
Posted:
Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 Your Morning News, the union that represents American Airlines Flight attendants says it is asking the national mediation board for permission to go on strike. For more information, watch the video above.