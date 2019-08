(08/31/19) WEST MONROE – Alexis McKnight, owner of Essential Vanity Salon & Spa and Krista Williams, of William’s Tax and Accounting, stop by the NBC 10/FOX 14 studios to discuss their charity kickball game benefiting the Desiard Street Shelter.

The event kicks of at 8am at Forsythe Park in Monroe Saturday, September 28th.

For more details watch the full video, visit alexischerrell.com, or email alexischerrell@yahoo.com.