BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) - Students are moving back to LSU this week and the campus has some unique ways they are keeping track of the spread of COVID. On top of routine testing and reporting vaccination status, the university is testing wastewater from on-campus residences.

The wastewater testing method has already been successful for LSU over the last year in isolating outbreaks during the spring and summer semesters in order to keep the spread from getting worse.