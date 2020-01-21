“World Famed Tiger Marching Band” selected for Honda Battle of the Bands

WEST MONROE, La. — The “World Famed Tiger Marching Band” has been making history for decades. They’ve done it yet again, by being selected as one of only eight HBCU bands chosen to perform at the 17th annual Honda Battle of the Bands.

The band is led by Dr. Nikole Roebuck, the first woman ever to lead this prestigious marching band.

One of the Tiger Marching Band’s more recent accomplishments, the musicians were featured in Beyonce’s Beychella performance at Coachella. This is among other accolades to include Superbowl performances, Coca Cola commercials, and even presidential inauguration parades!

Dr. Roebuck says, she is humble to be apart of history and to lead such a phenomenal group of young people. If you are interested in becoming a member of this band, Dr. Roebuck advises hard work and really taking the time to perfect your craft.