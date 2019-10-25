Weekend Events with the CVB – October 25th

WEST MONROE, La. (10/25/19) – Jerrica Bennett of the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau spoke with NBC 10’s Bode Brooks about upcoming events this weekend.

Free Days in the Garden

Join Biedenharn Museum and Gardens on October 25-26th from 10 am-5 pm and see the results from the Halloween Competition that will be held October 24! There will be no admission to enter the Garden. However, regular ticket prices apply to view the Coke Museum, House, and Bible Museum.

Date(s) : 10/25/2019 – 10/26/2019

Hours : 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Biedenharn Museum and Gardens

2006 Riverside Drive, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-387-5281

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/376876536581330/

Ouachita Live Concert – Chase Tyler Band

FREE Outdoor Live Music Event! Beer and wine available for purchase. Live Music from 7:00 to 9:00 PM. Chase Tyler’s high-energy shows and south Louisiana vocals make him one of the most sought-after country artists in the Gulf Coast! Chase has toured with many notable acts including Tracy Lawrence, Jake Owen, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Hank Williams, Jr.

Date(s) : 10/25/2019 – 10/25/2019

Hours : 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Alley Park

200 Natchitoches, West Monroe, LA 71291

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/2119795018127318/

Run/Sup Challenge

The ULM Wesley Foundation RUN/SUP Challenge will consist of a 2 mile run followed by a 1 mile stand up paddle board (SUP) or kayak. They will also have a “fun run” option that consists of a 1 mile run and .5 mile paddle. The race will be held at the ULM Wesley Foundation at 112 Bayou Drive on the ULM Campus in Monroe. Ages 12 and up. Personal flotation devices (PFD’s) must be worn while on the water. Prizes will be awarded for the fastest total time for these categories: – 2 mile run/1 mile paddle open class (you provide your own paddle board) – 2 mile run/1 mile paddle standard class (you use a board provided by H2 GO) – 2 mile run/1 mile kayak open class (you provide your own kayak) – 2 mile run/1 mile kayak standard class (you use a kayak provided by H2 GO/ULM Wesley Foundation)

Date(s) : 10/26/2019 – 10/26/2019

Hours : 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Cost : $25-$40

Address : University of Louisiana at Monroe

700 University Avenue, Monroe, LA 71209

Phone : 318-342-1000

Website : http://runsignup.com/Race/LA/Monroe/RUNSUP?fbclid=IwAR0w03-c6j7oVatcelM_B5yexAAdqOD-O5BZFk2OwuNIAuWI0OcSS1DPPs0

A Whole ZOO World – Boo at the Zoo

Enjoy a day at the zoo! Food, games, entertainment, and more!

Date(s) : 10/26/2019 – 10/26/2019

Hours : 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Address : Louisiana Purchase Zoo

1405 Bernstein Park Road, Monroe, LA 71202

Phone : 318-329-2400

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/337960080479510/?active_tab=about

Geeks Along the River

It’s the only geek fair in town and it’s back for the fourth year! This free, family-friendly event features something for everyone. Fans of comic books, movies, video games, table top gaming, fantasy, and more flock to the RiverMarket each year to let their geek flag fly.

Date(s) : 10/26/2019 – 10/26/2019

Hours : 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Address : RiverMarket

316 South Grand, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : (318) 807-9985

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/350305112348188/

Monroe Old City Cemetery Walking Tour

What souls haunt these grounds? What stories do they tell? Learn for yourself at the Ouachita Parish Public Library’s Monroe Old City Cemetery Walking Tour! Library Genealogist Lora Peppers will lead an educational walking tour of the Old City Cemetery, focusing on local history. She will share stories of the people buried there, from important leaders to community outcasts. The tour will meet at Mayor Andrew Forsythe’s grave, near the cemetery’s Desiard Street entrance.

Date(s) : 10/26/2019 – 10/26/2019

Hours : 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Cost : Free

Address : Monroe Old City Cemetery

1209 Cee Ray Dr, Monroe, LA 71210

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/484613615435190/?active_tab=about

Boos And Brews With The Krewe

Come join the Twin Cities Krewe of Janus for Boos & Brews with the Krewe! There will be dancing, fun, a costume contest, and prizes! Entrance to this spoo-krewe event is $10. Light snacks will be available.

Date(s) : 10/26/2019 – 10/26/2019

Hours : 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Cost : $10

Address : Krewe of Janus Float Den

901 Louisville Avenue, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-338-3172

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/1160866414109093/

Animals of Halloween Nature Walk for Kid 10 and under

Join Black Bayou on the Nature Trail to learn more about some of the spooky animals of Halloween. This is for kids 10 and under and their parents. Costumes are encouraged and there will be some treats given out as well.

Date(s) : 10/26/2019 – 10/26/2019

Hours : 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge

480 Richland Pl Drive, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : 318-387-1114

Tails at Twilight

Tails at Twilight is a Halloween Costume Gala fundraising event for the River Cities Humane Society for Cats. The event features food, drinks, photo booth, DJ and dancing, as well as a silent auction. All profits go directly to the shelter.

Date(s) : 10/26/2019 – 10/26/2019

Hours : 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Cost : $75

Address : The Hub

201 Washington St., Monroe, LA 71201

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/937762726560881/

Boo with the Krewe

Join Krewe de Riviere at Live Oaks on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 7pm for their Halloween Party! There will be Choice Brand beer specials and giveaways! You will be entertained by Rockin Dopsie Jr and the Zydeco Twisters. Costume contest with prizes including: 1st Place- 65″ Flat Screen TV, 2nd Place- $100 and 3rd Place- $50. All proceeds will go the Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere.

Date(s) : 10/26/2019 – 10/26/2019

Cost : $25

Address : Live Oaks Bar & Ballroom

209 Olive St., Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-548-4562

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/2768526019842702/