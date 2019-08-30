Weekend Events with the CVB – August 30th

WEST MONROE, La. (8/30/19) – Scott Bruscato with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau spoke with NBC 10’s Bode Brooks about upcoming events around Ouachita Parish heading into Labor Day weekend

Friday Night

Bayou Jamb 2019

Bayou Jamb continues with a second night of high school football action with Franklin Parish vs. Ouachita Christian School, Mangham vs. Oak Grove, and West Monroe vs. Neville.

Hours : Starts at 5:00 PM

Address : ULM Malone Stadium

Ouachita Live Concert – The Wildflower Revue

FREE Outdoor Live Music Event! Stop by Downtown West Monroe every Last Friday March –

October for a musical event! Food and drink starts at 5:30 pm and Band starts at 7 pm!

Hours : 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Alley Park

Saturday

Poverty Point World Heritage Site Host Earth Oven Demonstration

Poverty Point World Heritage Site will host a pre-historic cooking demonstration, featuring the

earth oven method of cooking on Saturday, August 31, at 11 a.m. The program offers a unique

look at prehistoric cooking with an earth oven, showing how the Poverty Point people used

earthen cooking balls to cook their food using specially dug pit using the materials that would

have been available to the local inhabitants over 3,000 years ago.

Hours : 11:00 AM

Cost : $4

Address : Poverty Point World Heritage Site

ULM vs Grambling State

Join in on the fun and watch ULM take on Grambling State!

Hours : 7:00 PM

Cost : $15-35

Address : ULM Malone Stadium

Begins Sunday-next week

Cotton Stakes Classic Cutting

The Cotton Stakes Classic Cutting will take place at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center from

September 1-8! The NCHA promotes and celebrates the cutting horse, whose origin on Western

ranches allows it to support ranching and its western heritage. By establishing rules for the

conduct of cutting horse shows, NCHA strives to give cutters a level playing field and a

progressive class structure, which accommodates everyone from the beginner to the advanced

competitor. NCHA draws on the diverse talents and background of its members, and encourages

their participation in helping it achieve these goals.

Date(s) : 09/01/2019 – 09/08/2019

Hours : All Day

Address : Ike Hamilton Expo Center Arena