Weekend Events with the CVB – August 30th

WEST MONROE, La. (8/30/19) – Scott Bruscato with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau spoke with NBC 10’s Bode Brooks about upcoming events around Ouachita Parish heading into Labor Day weekend
Friday Night
Bayou Jamb 2019
Bayou Jamb continues with a second night of high school football action with Franklin Parish vs. Ouachita Christian School, Mangham vs. Oak Grove, and West Monroe vs. Neville.
Hours : Starts at 5:00 PM
Address : ULM Malone Stadium
Ouachita Live Concert – The Wildflower Revue
FREE Outdoor Live Music Event! Stop by Downtown West Monroe every Last Friday March –
October for a musical event! Food and drink starts at 5:30 pm and Band starts at 7 pm!
Hours : 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM
Cost : Free
Address : Alley Park
Saturday
Poverty Point World Heritage Site Host Earth Oven Demonstration
Poverty Point World Heritage Site will host a pre-historic cooking demonstration, featuring the
earth oven method of cooking on Saturday, August 31, at 11 a.m. The program offers a unique
look at prehistoric cooking with an earth oven, showing how the Poverty Point people used
earthen cooking balls to cook their food using specially dug pit using the materials that would
have been available to the local inhabitants over 3,000 years ago.
Hours : 11:00 AM
Cost : $4
Address : Poverty Point World Heritage Site
ULM vs Grambling State
Join in on the fun and watch ULM take on Grambling State!
Hours : 7:00 PM
Cost : $15-35
Address : ULM Malone Stadium
Begins Sunday-next week
Cotton Stakes Classic Cutting
The Cotton Stakes Classic Cutting will take place at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center from
September 1-8! The NCHA promotes and celebrates the cutting horse, whose origin on Western
ranches allows it to support ranching and its western heritage. By establishing rules for the
conduct of cutting horse shows, NCHA strives to give cutters a level playing field and a
progressive class structure, which accommodates everyone from the beginner to the advanced
competitor. NCHA draws on the diverse talents and background of its members, and encourages
their participation in helping it achieve these goals.
Date(s) : 09/01/2019 – 09/08/2019
Hours : All Day
Address : Ike Hamilton Expo Center Arena