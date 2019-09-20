Weekend Events with Sheila Snow, September 20th

(09/20/19) WEST MONROE – Sheila Snow with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau has details on events taking place across the Twin Cities this weekend.

Through next week

Ark-La-Miss Fair

Enjoy fair rides, live music, great food, and animals at the 2019 Ark-La-Miss Fair! There is something for the whole family.

Address : Monroe Civic Center

Friday

PARK(ing) Day

PARK(ing) Day is a globally recognized celebration created to allow citizens to reclaim public spaces as an opportunity for creative expression and to bring awareness to the role of the citizen when shaping our cities’ future. It will be the first time our community has participated in this international free event that’s open to all! This one-day event temporarily transforms literal parking spaces into parklets, creative spaces, and collaborative spaces to explore what is missing from our downtowns and neighborhoods. The first PARK(ing) Day event will primarily be held in new Alley Park (located on Trenton and Natchitoches Street) in downtown West Monroe.

There will also be several parking spots transformed near Alley Park.

Hours : 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Downtown West Monroe

Friday & Saturday

Bayou Trade Days

Join Bayou Trade Days each month on the 1st and the 3rd weekends (Friday & Saturday) from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm for shopping and fun with vendors. They also have fresh seasonal produce from local farmers. Everything from antiques, to customer made crafts, Tupperware, jewelry, and more! Free parking and free admission.

Hours : 9:00 – 5:00 pm both days

Cost : FREE

Address : Bayou Trade Days

Speak Truth: Faith, Sexuality Culture

Women will hear what real love looks like as we speak Truth with grace and compassion. We are calling on God’s Women to show Beautiful Boldness as they love! Speakers will include Will Graham, Shannon Ethridge, Cissie Graham Lynch and many more! Tickets are now available!

Address : First West Baptist Church

Saturday

Super Saturday – September

Join Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana for Super Saturday! They will be celebrating their youth volunteers with opportunities for service learning hours as well as hosting activities for children. They will have playground cleanup, garden maintenance and more! As always, this event is free and open to the public!

Hours : 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana

Scout Expo for the Community

The entire community is invited to enjoy a Scout Expo at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo Pavilion in Monroe. Event will take place from 9:00 am. until 12 p.m. Scout Expo will showcase our local Scout youth program-skills, games, demonstrations & activities.

Hours : 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Cost : Free to enter Zoo Pavilion

Address : Louisiana Purchase Zoo

Feet’N The Street

MSO presents its first ever Feet’N the Street fundraising event on Saturday, September 21, from 3:30-6:30pm. Two regional favorites, Lisa Spann & Company, along with the Mike McKenzie Band, will deliver country, pop, rock, and other crowd-pleasing favorites to help you dance the afternoon away! Come enjoy food trucks, beer, wine, soda, and water. Fun for all ages, this event will be a fantastic way to enjoy the best of Northeast Louisiana musicians AND to support your local orchestra! While some shaded areas and tents will be available, dress casual and cool for the outdoor.

Hours : 3:30 PM -6:30 PM

Cost : $30 a person, 15 and under free

Address : Alley Park

Landry Vineyards Music Concert – Code Blue and the Flatliners

Code Blue and the Flatliners play country, classic rock and dance music. Jambalaya, cheese trays, 4 types of boudin, wine bellini’s and drinks will be offered for purchase. Don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs and blankets to relax on the lawn or call to reserve a table. Food and cold drinks are welcomed but please do not bring pets or outside alcohol. The tasting room will open at 11:00 AM and will carry through to the end of the concert. Don’t miss out on the wagon tours that will be available through the vineyards during the concert. Come celebrate an afternoon of fun with your family and community!

Hours : 4:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Cost : $10.00 adults young adults 13-18 years $5.00 children 12 and under are free.

Address : Landry Vineyards

Bayou Stock 2019

Don’t miss out on this fun event! Bayou Stock 2019 will be held on September 21st at the Sterlington Sports Complex! Hear music from Dylan Scott, Neal McCoy, Jon Langston and more!

Hours: Gates open at 4 pm; Show starts at 6 pm

Cost: $25-40; $5 for parking

Address : Sterlington Sports Complex

A Night With Heroes Gala

Spartan Adventure Park invites you to Our H.O.M.E.’s “A Night With Heroes – 2019 Gala” for an evening of food, drink, music and fun. There will be a silent auction and their guest speaker is a military veteran as well as a WWE/WCW/NWO Superstar, Kevin Nash. The attire is anywhere between business casual to formal.

Hours : 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Cost : $50 per person

Address : Desiard Plaza Centre

Sunday

Goat Yoga at the Farm

Come join Double BB Farms for Goat Yoga at the farm! Goat yoga is for people of all ability or no ability at all. This event will be outside so dress appropriately. Class includes tour of farm.

Please bring your yoga mat if you have one. Class will be taught by Yogi, Elizabeth Griffon.

**Disclaimer: Class could be interrupted at any moment by baby goats wanting a cuddle!

Hours : 4:00 PM

Cost : $20

Address : Double BB Farms