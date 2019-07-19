Weekend Events with Sheila Snow, July 19

(07/19/19) WEST MONROE, La. – Sheila Snow from the CVB discusses all the weekend events happening in the Twin Cities July 19-21.

Through Saturday

Dixie 15Under World Series

The 2019 Dixie 15Under World Series will be held at Sterlington Sports Complex July 18-20!

Don’t miss out on an exciting weekend of baseball!

Address : Sterlington Sports Complex

Saturday

Super Saturday – July

Join Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana for Super Saturday! Their friends from Ouachita Green, Northeast Louisiana Master Gardeners, LSU AgCenter Ouachita Parish, Health with Hope, ULM Online – University of Louisiana Monroe Online Programs, for His temple family foods, Ouachita Parish Public Library and many more will be out with great activities. They will also have Louisiana State Police Troop F on site answering questions about child car seat safety law changes.

Hours : 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana

318MomSquad “Mix & Mingle”

88.7 The Cross is excited to host the First Annual #318MomSquad “Mix & Mingle” at Kiroli Park. Join moms from all over the Delta for an afternoon of fun and activities. Build relationships with other moms, grab a signature “phenomamomma” and enter to win one of several prizes.

Bring the kids for a day of fun!

Hours : 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Address : Kiroli Park

Beginning Oil Painting for Adults

Students will learn beginning oil painting techniques including color mixing, blending, textures, shading, and more! Each student will paint an 8×10 oil painting. All materials are supplied. Class is limited, so payment is required in advance.

To register, visit http://www.masurmuseum.org/upcoming-events. If the class does not appear on the list, it is at capacity. If you would like to be on the waiting list, contact Jenny at info@masurmuseum.org or (318) 329-2237.

Hours : 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Cost : $40

Address : Masur Museum of Art

“When I Wished Upon a Star” Book Signing with Jeremy Miller and Dr.

Brandon Lane Phillips

Local physician Dr. Brandon Lane Phillips and Growing Pains actor Jeremy Miller will be

having a book signing for their recently released co-authored book “When I Wished Upon A Star” at Blessings Book Store.

Hours : 2-5 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Blessings Book Store