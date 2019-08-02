Weekend Events with Sheila Snow – August 2nd

WEST MONROE, La. (8/2/19) – Sheila Snow with the Convention and Visitors Bureau spoke with NBC 10’s Bode Brooks about this weekend’s upcoming events in the Twin Cities.

Saturday and Sunday

CA Studio presents A Doll’s House

A Doll’s House, the classic play by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen, deals with the fate of a

married woman who, like other women in 1880’s Norway, lacked reasonable opportunities for

self-fulfillment in a male-dominated world. The play ignited controversy and caused “a storm of

outrage” beyond the stage. Could this classic still be timely? Join them at the Biedenharn August

3, 4, 10, and 11 for CA Studio’s presentation of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House. Purchase your

tickets here: https://www.bmuseum.org/2019/06/18/ca-studio-presents-a-dolls-house/

Hours : Saturday: 7:00pm ; Sunday – 4:00pm

Cost : $20

Address : Biedenharn Museum and Gardens

Saturday

First Saturday Kids Program

Kids and families meet at the Conservation Learning Center to learn about something new every

month! The topic is “Kids’ Photography.” Each child should bring some sort of digital camera

device–a smartphone, iPad, camera, etc. They will learn the basics of nature photography and

then go out to take pictures on the Refuge! And the best will be entered into the FoBB Photo

Contest! 10 am for preschool-kindergarten kids; 11 am for elementary-aged students. Parents and

other family members are welcome!

Hours : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Address : Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge

Summer Scanning Saturday

Save precious family memories at the Ouachita Parish Public Library this summer. Bring old

photographs to the Special Collections Department at the Main Branch, and they will scan the

originals so you can have a digital copy.

Hours : 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Ouachita Parish Public Library, Main Branch

Free Day in the Garden

Join the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens for a free day in the gardens, Saturday August 3 from

10am-5pm. The Garden and Bible Museum will both be open, free of charge. Additionally, for

those who choose to have their finished work displayed, icons from the recent Icon Painting

Workshop may be viewed in the Welcome Room.

Hours : 10:00am – 5:00pm

Cost : Free!

Address : Biedenharn Museum and Gardens

Sunday

1st Sunday at the Zoo

Featuring performances by Jeter Jones, Magic One, P2K, and Mr. Campbell. Enjoy an evening full of music, dance, live entertainment, great food, and much more!

Hours: 3:00pm-8:00pm

Cost: $15-20

Address: Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo