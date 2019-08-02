Weekend Events with Sheila Snow – August 2nd

WEST MONROE, La. (8/2/19) – Sheila Snow with the Convention and Visitors Bureau spoke with NBC 10’s Bode Brooks about this weekend’s upcoming events in the Twin Cities.
Saturday and Sunday
CA Studio presents A Doll’s House
A Doll’s House, the classic play by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen, deals with the fate of a
married woman who, like other women in 1880’s Norway, lacked reasonable opportunities for
self-fulfillment in a male-dominated world. The play ignited controversy and caused “a storm of
outrage” beyond the stage. Could this classic still be timely? Join them at the Biedenharn August
3, 4, 10, and 11 for CA Studio’s presentation of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House. Purchase your
tickets here: https://www.bmuseum.org/2019/06/18/ca-studio-presents-a-dolls-house/
Hours : Saturday: 7:00pm ; Sunday – 4:00pm
Cost : $20
Address : Biedenharn Museum and Gardens
Saturday
First Saturday Kids Program
Kids and families meet at the Conservation Learning Center to learn about something new every
month! The topic is “Kids’ Photography.” Each child should bring some sort of digital camera
device–a smartphone, iPad, camera, etc. They will learn the basics of nature photography and
then go out to take pictures on the Refuge! And the best will be entered into the FoBB Photo
Contest! 10 am for preschool-kindergarten kids; 11 am for elementary-aged students. Parents and
other family members are welcome!
Hours : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Address : Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge
Summer Scanning Saturday
Save precious family memories at the Ouachita Parish Public Library this summer. Bring old
photographs to the Special Collections Department at the Main Branch, and they will scan the
originals so you can have a digital copy.
Hours : 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Cost : Free
Address : Ouachita Parish Public Library, Main Branch
Free Day in the Garden
Join the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens for a free day in the gardens, Saturday August 3 from
10am-5pm. The Garden and Bible Museum will both be open, free of charge. Additionally, for
those who choose to have their finished work displayed, icons from the recent Icon Painting
Workshop may be viewed in the Welcome Room.
Hours : 10:00am – 5:00pm
Cost : Free!
Address : Biedenharn Museum and Gardens
Sunday
1st Sunday at the Zoo
Featuring performances by Jeter Jones, Magic One, P2K, and Mr. Campbell. Enjoy an evening full of music, dance, live entertainment, great food, and much more!
Hours: 3:00pm-8:00pm
Cost: $15-20
Address: Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo