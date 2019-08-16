Weekend Events with Sheila Snow – August 16th

WEST MONROE, La. (8/16/19) – NBC 10’s Bode Brooks spoke with Sheila Snow of the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau about the events happening across the Twin Cities for the weekend of August 16th.

Friday-Saturday

Bayou Trade Days

Join Bayou Trade Days on Friday and Sat, August 16 & 17! Vendors will be there with tons of

goodies! Some vendors will be offering buy one get one 1/2 . Don’t miss out!

Date(s) : 08/16/2019 – 08/17/2019

Hours : 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Both Days

Address : Bayou Trade Days

7980 Desiard Street, Monroe, LA 71203

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/1192918527563201/

Shop Til You Drop Arts, Craft, & Gift Show

Come join this fun-filled weekend of Shopping! This show features over 75 booths with vendors

from all over 3 states. From handcrafted one of kind items to women’s clothing, you are sure to

find something for everyone’s taste, style, and budget. Let’s not forget Tasty foods for those

summer get together to Seasonal and Home Décor. They will also have hair bows, personalized

items, small home based businesses, and so much more! Bring the kids to see Mickey and

Minnie Mouse too! They will be there SATURDAY at 11am, 1pm, & 3pm. This can all be found

at the West Monroe Convention Center 901 Ridge Ave. West Monroe, LA Shopping hours began

Friday, August 16th 3pm-7pm and Saturday, August 17th 10am-5pm. Admission is $4.00

Children 10 and under are free. Door Prizes are given away hourly! Interested in becoming a

vendor visit our website https://dphbshowsshoptillyoudrop.com/

Date(s) : 08/16/2019 – 08/17/2019

Hours : Friday 3pm-7pm Saturday 10am-5pm

Cost : $4.00 children 10 and under are free; Admission is good for both days!

Address : West Monroe Convention Center

901 Ridge Avenue, West Monroe, LA 71291

Phone : 318-564-9489

Saturday

Super Saturday – August

Join Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana for Super Saturday! They will be celebrating

their youth volunteers with opportunities for service learning hours as well as hosting activities

for children. They will have playground cleanup, garden maintenance and more! As always, this

event is free and open to the public!

Date(s) : 08/17/2019 – 08/17/2019

Hours : 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana

117 Hall Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : (318) 323-8775

Warhawk Rally at Antique Alley

Stop by Miss Kay’s Sweets & Eats for Warhawk Rally! Meet the 2019 ULM Football team, get

autographs, and even take some pictures! Don’t miss out on this event!

Date(s) : 08/17/2019 – 08/17/2019

Hours : 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Address : Miss Kay’s Sweets & Eats

401 Trenton St., West Monroe, LA 71291

Phone : (318) 582-5872

Website :

Landry Vineyards Music Concert & Blanc Du Bois Harvest Celebration

Smackwater plays R&B, country, classic rock and dance music. Jambalaya, cheese trays, 4 types

of boudin, wine bellini’s and drinks will be offered for purchase. Don’t forget to bring your lawn

chairs and blankets to relax on the lawn or call to reserve a table. Food and cold drinks are

welcomed but please do not bring pets or outside alcohol. The tasting room will open at 11:00

AM and will carry through to the end of the concert. Don’t miss out on the wagon tours that will

be available through the vineyards during the concert. Come celebrate an afternoon of fun with

your family and community! Ladies dress like Lucy Ball from the famous episode of Lucy

stomping grapes. The top 3 ladies that are best dressed and acting like her from the episode will

win a prizes. Ladies and children can stomp in the grapes. (no charge)

Date(s) : 08/17/2019 – 08/17/2019

Hours : 4:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Cost : $10.00 adults young adults 13-18 years $5.00 children 12 and under are free.

Address : Landry Vineyards

5699 New Natchitoches Road, West Monroe, LA 71292

Phone : 318-557-9051

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/311992012744831/

Battle of the Badges 2019

Monroe City Battle of the Badges is a non-profit amateur boxing show that features policemen

versus firemen from all over the south. The purpose of the Monroe City Battle of the Badges is to

raise money for their selected charities.

Date(s) : 08/17/2019 – 08/17/2019

Hours : 6:00 PM –

Address : Monroe Civic Center

401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, LA 71210

Phone : 318-329-2225

Website : http://battleofthebadges.com/

The Wellspring’s 2nd Annual Bowl & Bling

The Wellspring’s 2nd Annual Bowl & Bling presented by Trinity Diamonds Direct will take

place Saturday, August 17 from 7 – 10 p.m. at Bayou Bowl. Join the fun at this adult only outing.

Enjoy bowling in the black lights while listening to a variety of great music by DJ TBayB. They

will have some delicious food thanks to Fieldhouse Bar & Grill and drinks from Marsala

Beverage! Each team can have up to six people on it. $100 per person includes bowling, food

and drinks. You can register as a team or individually at wellspringofnela.org/bowlandbling or

by calling (318) 651-9314.

Date(s) : 08/17/2019 – 08/17/2019

Hours : 7:00 PM-10:00 PM

Cost : $100 per person or $600 for a six person team

Address : Bayou Bowl

101 Horseshoe Lake Road, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : (318) 651-9314

CA Studio’s Midsummer-ish Celebration with Open Mic

Join CA Studio for a night of music, acting, and improv in addition to multiple opportunities to

get up and showcase your own talents! They are combining a variety show with open mic where

both young and old, veteran and new are welcome to the festivities!

Date(s) : 08/17/2019 – 08/17/2019

Hours : 7:00 PM

Cost : Donation to get in the door

Address : Lea’s of Lecompte

319 Louisville Ave, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-355-8891

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/388626971783007/