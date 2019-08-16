Weekend Events with Sheila Snow – August 16th

WEST MONROE, La. (8/16/19) – NBC 10’s Bode Brooks spoke with Sheila Snow of the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau about the events happening across the Twin Cities for the weekend of August 16th.
Friday-Saturday
Bayou Trade Days
Join Bayou Trade Days on Friday and Sat, August 16 & 17! Vendors will be there with tons of
goodies! Some vendors will be offering buy one get one 1/2 . Don’t miss out!
Date(s) : 08/16/2019 – 08/17/2019
Hours : 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Both Days
Address : Bayou Trade Days
7980 Desiard Street, Monroe, LA 71203
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/1192918527563201/
Shop Til You Drop Arts, Craft, & Gift Show
Come join this fun-filled weekend of Shopping! This show features over 75 booths with vendors
from all over 3 states. From handcrafted one of kind items to women’s clothing, you are sure to
find something for everyone’s taste, style, and budget. Let’s not forget Tasty foods for those
summer get together to Seasonal and Home Décor. They will also have hair bows, personalized
items, small home based businesses, and so much more! Bring the kids to see Mickey and
Minnie Mouse too! They will be there SATURDAY at 11am, 1pm, & 3pm. This can all be found
at the West Monroe Convention Center 901 Ridge Ave. West Monroe, LA Shopping hours began
Friday, August 16th 3pm-7pm and Saturday, August 17th 10am-5pm. Admission is $4.00
Children 10 and under are free. Door Prizes are given away hourly! Interested in becoming a
vendor visit our website https://dphbshowsshoptillyoudrop.com/
Date(s) : 08/16/2019 – 08/17/2019
Hours : Friday 3pm-7pm Saturday 10am-5pm
Cost : $4.00 children 10 and under are free; Admission is good for both days!
Address : West Monroe Convention Center
901 Ridge Avenue, West Monroe, LA 71291
Phone : 318-564-9489
Saturday
Super Saturday – August
Join Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana for Super Saturday! They will be celebrating
their youth volunteers with opportunities for service learning hours as well as hosting activities
for children. They will have playground cleanup, garden maintenance and more! As always, this
event is free and open to the public!
Date(s) : 08/17/2019 – 08/17/2019
Hours : 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Cost : Free
Address : Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana
117 Hall Street, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : (318) 323-8775
Warhawk Rally at Antique Alley
Stop by Miss Kay’s Sweets & Eats for Warhawk Rally! Meet the 2019 ULM Football team, get
autographs, and even take some pictures! Don’t miss out on this event!
Date(s) : 08/17/2019 – 08/17/2019
Hours : 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Address : Miss Kay’s Sweets & Eats
401 Trenton St., West Monroe, LA 71291
Phone : (318) 582-5872
Website :
Landry Vineyards Music Concert & Blanc Du Bois Harvest Celebration
Smackwater plays R&B, country, classic rock and dance music. Jambalaya, cheese trays, 4 types
of boudin, wine bellini’s and drinks will be offered for purchase. Don’t forget to bring your lawn
chairs and blankets to relax on the lawn or call to reserve a table. Food and cold drinks are
welcomed but please do not bring pets or outside alcohol. The tasting room will open at 11:00
AM and will carry through to the end of the concert. Don’t miss out on the wagon tours that will
be available through the vineyards during the concert. Come celebrate an afternoon of fun with
your family and community! Ladies dress like Lucy Ball from the famous episode of Lucy
stomping grapes. The top 3 ladies that are best dressed and acting like her from the episode will
win a prizes. Ladies and children can stomp in the grapes. (no charge)
Date(s) : 08/17/2019 – 08/17/2019
Hours : 4:00 PM – 7:30 PM
Cost : $10.00 adults young adults 13-18 years $5.00 children 12 and under are free.
Address : Landry Vineyards
5699 New Natchitoches Road, West Monroe, LA 71292
Phone : 318-557-9051
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/311992012744831/
Battle of the Badges 2019
Monroe City Battle of the Badges is a non-profit amateur boxing show that features policemen
versus firemen from all over the south. The purpose of the Monroe City Battle of the Badges is to
raise money for their selected charities.
Date(s) : 08/17/2019 – 08/17/2019
Hours : 6:00 PM –
Address : Monroe Civic Center
401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, LA 71210
Phone : 318-329-2225
Website : http://battleofthebadges.com/
The Wellspring’s 2nd Annual Bowl & Bling
The Wellspring’s 2nd Annual Bowl & Bling presented by Trinity Diamonds Direct will take
place Saturday, August 17 from 7 – 10 p.m. at Bayou Bowl. Join the fun at this adult only outing.
Enjoy bowling in the black lights while listening to a variety of great music by DJ TBayB. They
will have some delicious food thanks to Fieldhouse Bar & Grill and drinks from Marsala
Beverage! Each team can have up to six people on it. $100 per person includes bowling, food
and drinks. You can register as a team or individually at wellspringofnela.org/bowlandbling or
by calling (318) 651-9314.
Date(s) : 08/17/2019 – 08/17/2019
Hours : 7:00 PM-10:00 PM
Cost : $100 per person or $600 for a six person team
Address : Bayou Bowl
101 Horseshoe Lake Road, Monroe, LA 71203
Phone : (318) 651-9314
CA Studio’s Midsummer-ish Celebration with Open Mic
Join CA Studio for a night of music, acting, and improv in addition to multiple opportunities to
get up and showcase your own talents! They are combining a variety show with open mic where
both young and old, veteran and new are welcome to the festivities!
Date(s) : 08/17/2019 – 08/17/2019
Hours : 7:00 PM
Cost : Donation to get in the door
Address : Lea’s of Lecompte
319 Louisville Ave, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-355-8891