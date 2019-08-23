Weekend Events with Sheila Snow – August 23rd

WEST MONROE, La. (8/23/19) – Lots of fun events are happening across the Twin Cities. Sheila Snow with the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau spoke with NBC 10’s Bode Brooks about the events to check out.

Saturday

Bayou Black Open Rodeo

Enjoy a day at the rodeo! Parade, tailagating, and more!

Date(s) : 08/24/2019 – 08/24/2019

Cost : $10 for adults, $20 at door

Address : Monroe Civic Center

401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, LA 71210

Phone : 318-329-2225

Monroe City Open Championship

36 Hole Medal Play Tournament! The Monroe City Open Championship will be held August 24

& 25 at the Chennault Park & Golf Course!

Date(s) : 08/24/2019 – 08/25/2019

Hours : 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Address : Chennault Park & Golf Course

8475 Millhaven Road, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : 318-329-2454

Intermediate Oil Painting for Adults

No previous painting experience required. Students will learn oil painting basics including how

to mix colors and using oil mediums. Each student will paint an 11″x14″ oil painting of a subject

of their choice. Students should bring color photos or color photocopies of a couple of ideas for

subjects they would like to paint. All painting materials are supplied. Class is limited, and

payment is required in advance. Jay Davis is an oil painter with ten years of experience. His

work has been shown in galleries in Los Angeles, Austin, and Monroe. To register, visit

http://www.masurmuseum.org/upcoming-events. If the class does not appear on the list, it is at

capacity. If you would like to be on the waiting list, contact Jenny at info@masurmuseum.org or

(318) 329-2237.

Date(s) : 08/24/2019 – 08/24/2019

Hours : 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Cost : $50

Address : Masur Museum of Art

1400 South Grand, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-329-2237

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/1684795258331324/

ChillFest

This year, August freezes over in downtown Monroe, LA. We’re forecasting a cold snap on

Saturday, August 24. Welcome to ChillFest. The coolest event in Northeast Louisiana. ChillFest

is your one stop location for frozen drinks, snow flurries, and winter-themed sports. Sign up for

our Freeze Tag tournament, or join the cool running for our curling event. With snow flurries

throughout, you’ll forget that it’s the dead of summer. The day finishes with a concert by The

Cleverlys. Think we can get them to cover Vanilla Ice? Be there to find out! Tickets go on sale

June 1! CHILLFEST is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the corner of Desiard Street and N. 3rd Street. The

doors open at The Hub at 6 p.m for the Cleverlys concert. Tickets for CHILLFEST will be

available on June 1. A general event ticket will be $5. Admission to The Cleverlys will be $15,

but if purchased before August 24, admission includes CHILLFEST. The frozen drink options

will range from snow cones to daiquiris to ice cream. Snow flurries can be expected along with

the ice and winter theme. A kids’ area will have inflatables, and a makers’ fair will feature local

artisans. A Freeze Tag tournament will take place from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., and a Curling

Competition (or a bonspiel) sweeps through the rest of the event from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sign ups

for teams will be available on June 1. The Cleverlys are a six-person group that plays covers of

hit songs in a bluegrass style. The Hub in Downtown Monroe is located at 201 Washington St,

Monroe, LA. Live music and comedy mesh together in this show.

Date(s) : 08/24/2019 – 08/24/2019

Hours : 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Address : Downtown Monroe’s Chillfest

117 N. 3rd Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Website : http://www.monroe-westmonroe.org/chillfest