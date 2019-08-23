Weekend Events with Sheila Snow – August 23rd

WEST MONROE, La. (8/23/19) – Lots of fun events are happening across the Twin Cities. Sheila Snow with the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau spoke with NBC 10’s Bode Brooks about the events to check out.
Saturday
Bayou Black Open Rodeo
Enjoy a day at the rodeo! Parade, tailagating, and more!
Date(s) : 08/24/2019 – 08/24/2019
Cost : $10 for adults, $20 at door
Address : Monroe Civic Center
401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, LA 71210
Phone : 318-329-2225
Monroe City Open Championship
36 Hole Medal Play Tournament! The Monroe City Open Championship will be held August 24
& 25 at the Chennault Park & Golf Course!
Date(s) : 08/24/2019 – 08/25/2019
Hours : 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Address : Chennault Park & Golf Course
8475 Millhaven Road, Monroe, LA 71203
Phone : 318-329-2454
Intermediate Oil Painting for Adults
No previous painting experience required. Students will learn oil painting basics including how
to mix colors and using oil mediums. Each student will paint an 11″x14″ oil painting of a subject
of their choice. Students should bring color photos or color photocopies of a couple of ideas for
subjects they would like to paint. All painting materials are supplied. Class is limited, and
payment is required in advance. Jay Davis is an oil painter with ten years of experience. His
work has been shown in galleries in Los Angeles, Austin, and Monroe. To register, visit
http://www.masurmuseum.org/upcoming-events. If the class does not appear on the list, it is at
capacity. If you would like to be on the waiting list, contact Jenny at info@masurmuseum.org or
(318) 329-2237.
Date(s) : 08/24/2019 – 08/24/2019
Hours : 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Cost : $50
Address : Masur Museum of Art
1400 South Grand, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-329-2237
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/1684795258331324/
ChillFest
This year, August freezes over in downtown Monroe, LA. We’re forecasting a cold snap on
Saturday, August 24. Welcome to ChillFest. The coolest event in Northeast Louisiana. ChillFest
is your one stop location for frozen drinks, snow flurries, and winter-themed sports. Sign up for
our Freeze Tag tournament, or join the cool running for our curling event. With snow flurries
throughout, you’ll forget that it’s the dead of summer. The day finishes with a concert by The
Cleverlys. Think we can get them to cover Vanilla Ice? Be there to find out! Tickets go on sale
June 1! CHILLFEST is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the corner of Desiard Street and N. 3rd Street. The
doors open at The Hub at 6 p.m for the Cleverlys concert. Tickets for CHILLFEST will be
available on June 1. A general event ticket will be $5. Admission to The Cleverlys will be $15,
but if purchased before August 24, admission includes CHILLFEST. The frozen drink options
will range from snow cones to daiquiris to ice cream. Snow flurries can be expected along with
the ice and winter theme. A kids’ area will have inflatables, and a makers’ fair will feature local
artisans. A Freeze Tag tournament will take place from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., and a Curling
Competition (or a bonspiel) sweeps through the rest of the event from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sign ups
for teams will be available on June 1. The Cleverlys are a six-person group that plays covers of
hit songs in a bluegrass style. The Hub in Downtown Monroe is located at 201 Washington St,
Monroe, LA. Live music and comedy mesh together in this show.
Date(s) : 08/24/2019 – 08/24/2019
Hours : 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Address : Downtown Monroe’s Chillfest
117 N. 3rd Street, Monroe, LA 71201
Website : http://www.monroe-westmonroe.org/chillfest