Weekend Events: January 24-25th

WEST MONROE, La. (1/24/2020) — All Weekend: North Delta Boat & Outdoor Show:

The North Delta Boat & Outdoor Show will be January 24-26, 2020 in the Monroe Civic Center.

Check out the largest selection of Fishing Boats, Pontoon Boats, Wake Boats ATV’s, Side-BySides, RV’s and more!

Hours: Friday- 12-7pm; Sat- 9am-7pm; Sun- 11am-5pm

Cost: $5 for adults; 12 & Under free

Address : Monroe Civic Center

Friday & Saturday: Stampede at the Ike

Stampede at the Ike will take on place on January 24 and 25! This years rodeo includes seven rodeo events: Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Calf Roping, Barrel Racing and Bull Riding. Plus an Autograph signing each night with Cheyenne Benoit, Miss Rodeo Louisiana 2019.

Hours : 7:30 PM – 11:00 PM

Cost: $20 at the door; $6 kids 4-10

Address : Ike Hamilton Expo Center Arena



Saturday: Crappie University – Learn from the Experts:

Monroe-Louisiana Delta Community College Monroe Campus is calling all crappie fishermen! This is an excellent opportunity to become better at Crappie University.

Hours : 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Cost : $99

Address : Delta Community College Monroe Campus

Vision 20/20 Networking Conference:

Holistic Vibes presents Vision 20/20 Networking Conference Create Your Vision for 2020! Dynamic speakers and motivational content designed to create your vision and see your vision come to fruition in 2020. Participants gain knowledge, expertise, resources and tools to Be Your Best in 2020.

Hours : 10:00 AM

Cost : $30.00

Address : Monroe Convention Center

Artifact Identification Program:

Do you ever wonder about that stone projectile point that you found while wandering across a field or in your garden? Stone and fired clay artifacts are found throughout Louisiana, especially on ridges near creeks or rivers, where prehistoric people lived or camped. If you have an artifact or a collection of artifacts that you would like to know more about, then bring them to Poverty Point World Heritage Site on Saturday, January 25. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., site staff will be on hand to look at your items and help identify them; they may also be able to give an estimated age of the items.

Hours : 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Cost : $4

Address : Poverty Point World Heritage Site

4th Annual Empty Bowls – A Serving of Food, Art & Music:

The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana’s 4th Annual Empty Bowls event will be held on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 from 11 AM – 1 PM. With the price of an all-inclusive event ticket, guests can choose a beautiful bowl to take home as a reminder of all of the empty bowls in our community. A tasting of signature dishes will be served from over a dozen local restaurants. The delicious food will be accompanied by live music from local musicians, an on-site pottery demonstration, and more. There will be numerous art and gift items available in the silent auction thanks to the generosity of local donors. For the kids, there will be fun activities like face painting to enjoy. The goal is to raise awareness for hunger while also raising critical funds to provide food assistance to those struggling with hunger in our community.

Hours : 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Cost: All Inclusive Ticket with bowl, $40; Event ticket only, $20; Kids ages 6-12 no bowl, $10

Address : Bayou Pointe Student Event Center

Platforms & Polyester 9

Join the Radio People Saturday, January 25th, 2020 for the 9th annual Platforms and Polyester Party! It will be hosted at West Monroe Convention Center from 7PM-Midnight. Dress in your best 70’s attire and dance the night away with a live band! 21+ ONLY.

Hours : 7:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Cost: $35

Address : West Monroe Convention Center