Weekend Events: Dec. 20-22!

WEST MONROE, La. (12/20/19) — Friday, December 20 – Sunday, December 22 Open Wagon Rides Through the Lights Landry Vineyards is once again providing its wonderful wagon so everyone can take a ride through the festive lights in Monroe and West Monroe. The 30-minute rides begin at 5 PM every Friday and Saturday nights beginning Nov 29. The ride begins at Commerce Street and ends at Wood Street. For private group rides during the week, please call Jason at 318-537-4328.

Venue: Antique Alley 100-400 Blocks of Trenton St. West Monroe, LA Cost: $5 Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Friday, December 20 – Sunday, December 22 First West Northeast Louisiana Christmas Celebration Experience all the sights, sounds, and feelings of Christmas! Don’t miss out on the First West Northeast Louisiana Christmas Celebration on December 20-22.

Venue: First West 500 Pine St. West Monroe, LA Time: 6:00 PM

Friday, December 20 The Polar Express Ballet See the Polar Express Ballet at the Monroe Civic Center on December 20th! Don’t miss out on this performance by the Louisiana Delta Ballet Company.

Venue: Monroe Civic Center 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, LA Cost: $25 Time: 7:30 PM

Saturday, December 21 Jingle Bell Run 10K and 5K This fun 10K and 5K that starts at Forsythe Park in Monroe benefit the youth involved with the programs of Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, and Venturing. Wear your favorite Christmas gear!

Venue: Forsythe Park, Riverside Drive & Forsythe Avenue, Monroe Time: 8:00 AM

Saturday, December 21 Feel the Furs Visitors will discover what animals may have lived at Poverty Point World Heritage Site, and what their furs feel like. Learn what features the animals would have had to help them survive in and near the bayous of the area. The program is designed for children ages 6-12 under the picnic pavilion.

Venue: Poverty Point World Heritage Site, 6859 Highway 577, Pioneer Cost: $4 Time: 11:00 AM

Saturday, December 21 Holiday Outdoor Movie sponsored by Centric Federal Credit Union What could be better than watching one of your favorite Christmas movies in Antique Alley under the magical Christmas lights? The Holiday Outdoor Movie is free for everyone! Get ready to watch Baby Shark and Frozen!

Venue: Alley Park 200 Natchitoches, West Monroe Hours: 5:30 PM

Saturday, December 21 Annual Winter Solstice Celebration Celebrate the first day of Winter with a bonfire, s’ mores, and some star-gazing out at Black Bayou Lake. Black Bayou will have the telescopes set up and you can enjoy the shortest day of the year and the official start to winter.

Venue: Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge 480 Richland Pl Drive, Monroe Cost: Free Time: 6:00 PM