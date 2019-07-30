WATCH: NOLA Zoo Lion Sneaks up on Child

NEW ORLEANS, La. (7/30/19) – A sneaky lion tried to spook a young visitor at an ArkLaMiss zoo over the weekend.

One of the new lions at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans tried to sneak up on a little boy over the weekend.

The surreal moment all captured on video.

A child was sitting in front of the exhibit, facing away from the glass, and did not see the lion approaching him.

Once the boy turned around, the lion pounced and began pawing at the window.

A baby is then placed next to the window, and the lion continues to paw away!