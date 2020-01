WEST MONROE, La. (01/08/19) — Holistic Vibes by Katrina Branson is hosting the Vision 20/20 Networking Conference on January 25th. The event is sponsored by State Farm agent Peggy Sullivan.

Courtesy: Katrina Branson

The conference will have several speakers to include Cesar Camacho, owner of Infit Gym in Monroe. Its goal is to teach people how to become their best selves and reach their goals in 2020, the start of a new decade.

Several vendors will be present! You can purchase tickets here, the cost is $30.